Ebonyi APC Expels Ward Chairman over Alleged Anti-party Activities – THISDAYLIVE

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ward executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umudomi Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have expelled their ward Chairman, Mr. John Ogboji, over alleged anti party activities.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the Ward Vice Chairman, Mr. James Nwite, who spoke on behalf of the executives, noted that the embattled former chairman allegedly reneged on the agreement reached after the acclaimed candidate of the Ebonyi South senatorial zone, Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze, snubbed the ward committee investigating her on alleged anti-party activities.

Also speaking on the matter, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, said the letter written by the embattled chairman of Umudomi Ward didn’t fulfill the provisions laid down by the APC constitution.

Okoro-Emegha, who stressed that Ann Agom-Eze had allegedly committed anti-party activities by associating with some top ranking members…