FG Raises Fresh Fraud Claims against P&ID Ahead $11bn Trial – THISDAYLIVE

•Nigeria moves to prove firm secured contract through bribery, lies

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

Nigeria has levelled fresh claims of fraud against a little-known offshore firm, Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID), which earlier won an $11 billion arbitration award against the country, ramping up the pressure ahead of one of the biggest London trials to take place next year.

The federal government would seek to prove to the court that P&ID did not make full disclosure to the court in the first place in the course of the case.

As it attempts to show the court that the contract was corruptly procured, it would also urge the firm in the eye of the storm to answer the following questions:

“Did P&ID, or any individual or company associated with P&ID, make, procure to be made by any other person, or promise to make payments” to or on behalf of various Nigerian officials, including one Ms Taiga, Mr. Tijani, Mr Dikko, Mr. Rilwanu…