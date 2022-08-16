MacArthur, NBA Organise Two-Day Workshop For Lawyers, Police Officers in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation, recently concluded a two-day sensitisation workshop for Police officers and Lawyers on the implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Among other aspects, the training was also aimed at making officers to comply with principles of human rights in law enforcement in the South South zone.

Speaking at the the event, President of NBA, Olumide Akpata, said the workshop was part of his administration’s policy to assess the level of Administration of Criminal Justice law enacted in 2015, and examine the successes and challenges of it’s implementation. He disclosed that the workshop was carried out in 28 of the 36 States across the country, which was being rounded up in Warri, Delta State.

Speaking at the commencement of the workshop in Warri, on Monday, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Isaiah Bozimo, commended the…