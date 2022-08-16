No Hiding Place for Criminals in Ogun, Says Abiodun – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated that there will be no-hiding place for criminals in the state, just as he revealed that a 17-year-old kidnap victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa, has escaped from captivity.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor said the victim, who was kidnapped while on his way to the Redemption Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, escaped from his abductors as security operatives swooped on their den in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said: “The victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa, is a student of the Redeemers University in Osun State. He was on his way to join his parents when he was kidnapped.

“Our security men had trailed the kidnappers to Ikorodu, where the victim was being held hostage. Their arrival on the scene had given an opportunity for the victim to escape from captivity.

“We are happy that the victim escaped unhurt. He…