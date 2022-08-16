NSITF Explains N17.15 Billion Senate Probe – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has stated that the 2018 audit report by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation which raised 50 queries on misappropriation of N17.158 billion had nothing to do with the current management which came into office on June 1, 2021.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, NSITF, Ijeoma Okoronkwo the fund stated that the financial violations were committed under the management that ran the agency between 2012 and 2017.

It stated that the probe by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts was in exercise of its statutory oversight functions, “it is overly important to inform the general public that what is under investigation, are not new infractions but cumulative financial violations under the management that ran the agency between 2012 and 2017.

“These infractions are not new. They have in fact been subject of probe since the…