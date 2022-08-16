Police Arraign Man for Alleged Forgery, Impersonation – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

For alleged forgery and impersonation, the police have arrainged a middle aged man, Wasiu Oriyomi, before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State

The prosecutor in a suit no MA/ 361/C/2022 alleged that Oriyomi had on January 12, at 10, Olomowewe Abule-Oloni Street, Abeokuta in Abeokuta Magisterial District did forge the signature and stamp of Oyewole Banjo a registered surveyor in land survey plan No. OG/2313/2021/061 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 467 of the Criminal code Vol. 1laws of Ogun State, Ngeria.

The defendant, was also alleged to have falsely represents to be one Oyewole Funmilayo Banjo, a registered surveyor to one Ajewole Alakuko and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 484 of the criminal code Vol.l laws of Ogun State Nigena.

The charge reads in part: “That you Wasiu Amosu Oriyomi did forge the signature…