Ruto Wins Kenya’s Election, Buhari Salutes President-elect – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Oluchi Chibuzor in Lagos with agency report

Kenya’s electoral commission yesterday declared the deputy president, William Ruto, winner of the country’s presidential election. Ruto polled 50.49 per cent of the total votes cast (7,176,141) to defeat his closest rival, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who got 48.85 per cent (6,942,930), in a tight race watched by diplomats and other international observers.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated the Kenyan president-elect on his victory in the August 9 election.

However, some senior election officials disowned the poll result, fuelling fears of violence, like that seen after previous disputed polls, Reuters reported.

But hailing the electoral commission members as “heroes”, Ruto said, “There is no looking back. We are looking to the future. We need all hands on deck to move forward.”

The 55-year-old had made Kenya’s class divisions the centrepiece of…