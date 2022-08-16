TNBA ’ll Make Nigerian Broadcasting Formidable, Say Murray-Bruce, Alumona – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman, Steering Committee, The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, has declared that the awards billed to hold in November this year would make the Nigerian broadcasting sector a formidable force in the black world.

Murray-Bruce, who is President of the Silverbird Group, made the declaration yesterday, during an interview on Wazobia FM.

TNBA, promoted by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) had been described as a first-of-its-kind professional excellence recognition and reward platform.

According to Murray-Bruce, the primary objective of the awards was to motivate professionals to attain higher standards as a means of further contributing to national development.

“If people are recognised and rewarded, they will be motivated to do more and if they do more, they will make the Nigerian broadcasting industry a formidable force in the black world,” he said.

He added that the committee he chairs would…