Zamfara Gov Signs Law Prescribing Death Penalty for Bandits, Kidnappers, Cultists – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has signed into law a bill prescribing death sentences for bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, cultists and other criminals, as part of his administration’s efforts to end insecurity in the state.

The governor also banned all political activities, including gatherings and rallies in the state pending the official commencement of electioneering as encapsulated in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 2023 election timetable.

Matawalle, in a live broadcast in Gusau, said the death penalty for the criminals is contained in the 2022 Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences Law he personally signed on June 28, 2022.

In the new law, the governor said anyone found guilty of supporting or aiding banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other…