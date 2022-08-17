Ajayi Crowther’s Wrong Translation of Èṣù into Devil





THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

Make no mistake about it, I believe in the God of Scripture. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. I also believe in Yeshua Hamashiach (AKA Jesus Christ), who is the only begotten Son of God and the only Way to the Father, as John 14:6 teaches.

However, I do know that when the Hebrews forgot who the Living God is, it was a Black African man that helped Moses to rediscover Him. That man was the priest of Midian – Exodus 2:16.

That priest gave Moses his daughter, Zipporah, as his wife – Exodus 2:21. And that Zipporah was a Black African – Numbers 12:1. And that Zipporah taught Moses the forgotten Law of God concerning circumcision – Exodus 4:25.

From the foregoing, it is clear that while we should worship only the One true God of Scripture, we should also take time to study our own African culture and history, and reject any aspects of it that are repugnant, and contrary to natural justice, and retain all aspects of it that do not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper