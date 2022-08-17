ECOWAS Parliament Condemns Violence in Sierra Leone – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, has condemned the violence in Sierra Leone, which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

Tunis condemnation was made on Tuesday at the delocalised meeting of the Joint Committee on Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and APRM Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Social Affairs, Gender and Women Empowerment in Banjul, the capital of Gambia.

Tunis, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Adja Pinto, at a meeting with the theme: “Community Texts Relating to Peace, Security, Democracy and Good Governance: Challenges in their Implementation and the Oversight Role of ECOWAS Parliament,” called on all sides to adhere to the rule of law, which is the best path to channel and address grievances of every kind.

He said: ”Many democracies are having difficulties globally, in this present day. These failures are often…