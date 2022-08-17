Gombe Approves N10bn Road Construction Projects – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Executive Council has approved the construction of 17 township roads valued at N8.8 billion.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Abubakar Bappah, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after the council meeting yesterday, said the 17 township road projects would traverse areas like Kagarawal, Pantami/Gabukka, old GRA and Civil Service Commission’s office to Science Secondary School in Gombe to link up with Shongo among other locations in the state capital.

He disclosed that the State Executive Council also approved N1.2 billion for emergency repairs of washed-out roads across the state.

In another development, the council has lifted the ban on seven out of the 17 private health institutions of learning earlier closed down for reasons bordering on accreditation, physical and instructional considerations.

The Chairman of the committee on the review of the sustainability of private health…