How Dambazau Resisted Pressure to Topple Jonathan – THISDAYLIVE

•Says he made a promise to international community he wouldn’t

•Ex-army chief proposes drastic reform of entire security sector

•Declares size of military, police inadequate for Nigeria’s population

•Buni cautions against hate speech, says nation’s interest uppermost

Chuks Okocha and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Kukasheka Usman (rtd), yesterday, spilled an untold story that would shock many Nigerians, as he revealed how ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), was pressured to topple President Goodluck Jonathan following the passing of President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2010.

Usman made the disclosure in Abuja at the 2022 Blueprint Newspapers Annual Public Lectures and Impact Series/Award. He said Dambazau not only resisted the pressure from people the former army spokesperson described as enemies of Nigeria, but he also promised the international community, which…