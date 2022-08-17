In New Zamfara Law, Terrorists, Informants, Kidnappers Face Death Penalty – THISDAYLIVE

•Matawalle bans political activities, rallies

•Buhari mames Rear Admiral Musa as pioneer coordinator for national counter terrorism centre

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Francis Sardauna in Katsina, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has signed into law a bill prescribing the death sentence for bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, cultists and other criminals, including their informants, as part of his administration’s efforts to end insecurity in the state.

Matawalle also banned all political activities, including gatherings and rallies, in the state pending the official commencement of electioneering, as contained in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 2023 election timetable.

That was as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa (rtd) as pioneer Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) for a five-year…