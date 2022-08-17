Kogi Poly Expels 168 Students for Poor Academic Performances – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Worried by the woeful academic record of some students, the Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of 168 students for poor academic performances, exonerated three, expelled four for theft and other offences.

This was approved at the Academic Board’s meeting held on July 28, 2022, at the same venue.

In a statement signed by Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Kogi State Polytechnic, Uredo Omale, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday, this decision was part of the management resolve to maintain high academic standard among other polytechnics in the country.

The Academic Board also considered the report of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee and approved the exoneration of three students accused of examination misconduct.

According to the board, “This was part of the far-reaching decisions at the eighth emergency board meeting held…