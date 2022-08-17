NHIA, Four Universities Sign MoU on Capacity Development – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The management of the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) yesterday entered into an agreement with four institutions in the country for the training and capacity development of its staff and other health practitioners in the health insurance ecosystem.

Director General of the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo who signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the partner for the training programme – Result for Development and representatives of the universities – said the initiative was intended to further improve on the capacity and efficient delivery of health insurance services in the country.

” We found out from the onset of this management of NHIA that there is limited capacity in health in Nigeria. So we decided that there is the need to have a concrete arrangement for building human capacity development in the health insurance ecosystem.

“To this end, we are partnering with…