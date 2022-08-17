Niger Republic Denies Receiving 10 Vehicles from Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Niger Republic has denied receiving 10 vehicles allegedly purchased by the President Muhammadu Buhari government for N1.15 billion. Niger Republic’s Minister of Defence, Alkassoum Indatou denied the donation.

According to him, only Zamfara State that has come to the aid of the country with five vehicles mainly on account of the repeated efforts of Nigerien forces in safeguarding Nigerian territory from terrorists.

Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin had broken the story of how President Buhari approved the purchase of 10 vehicles for Niger Republic.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had admitted the allocation of the funds used for the purchase of the vehicles, saying that it was the president’s prerogative.

However, Indatou said that it was only Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle that gave 5 Hilux vans to the regional government of Maradi in Niger Republic.

Indatou, who spoke on behalf of the President of Niger…