NUC Gets Applause as UI, OAU, FUNAAB Shine in New Global University Rankings – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Higher Education Observatory for Africa (HEOFA) has applauded the efforts of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in implementing its 2021-2027 strategic plans on ranking.

A press release by a Ghanaian member of the Board of HEOFA, Dr. Fred Mensah, said: “The dividend of the NUC-led effort is the top ranking of Nigerian universities in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) which was released on August 15, 2022.

“ARWU is one of the most-respected ranking schemes in the world. It uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index Expanded, and Social Sciences Citation Index, in the Web of Science, and per capita performance of a university.

