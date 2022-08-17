Only Two out of 10 Children are Exclusively Breastfed in Katsina – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that only two out of 10 children between the ages of zero and six months, which represents 21.3 per cent, are exclusively breastfed in Katsina State.

The UNICEF Nutrition Manager, Kano Field, Elhadji Diop, who disclosed this at a media dialogue on exclusive breastfeeding Wednesday, said eight out of the 10 children are at risk of being malnourished in the state.

The one-day media dialogue was organised by the Katsina State Primary Healthcare Agency in partnership with the UNICEF.

Diop, while quoting the 2022 survey conducted by Multi Indicator Cluster Survey (MICs), urged the state government, media and critical stakeholders to rekindle their efforts in order to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of 50 per cent.

He explained that the report ranked Nigeria as the first in Africa in terms of burden of malnutrition and only second to India in…