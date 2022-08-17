Police Rescue Four Kidnapped Victims in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Five suspected gunmen late last Monday night abducted 10 persons on the Obbo-Ile/Osi road in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Already, the state Police Command, which confirmed the ugly development, said it has rescued four out of the 10 victims.

THISDAY checks revealed that the victims were coming from Egbe in Kogi State on a commercial bus with registration No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA, when they were abducted close to midnight by gunmen who reportedly ambushed them.

It was gathered that the gunmen were said to have taken over the road with guns and asked all the occupants on the bus to come down with immediate effect.

It was further learnt that the gunmen were said to have matched the victims into the bush, and asked them to call their relations for their freedom from captivity.

When contacted on the incident, the state Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the…