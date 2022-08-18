Asharami Synergy Renovates, Upgrades MMA Police Station in Lagos  – THISDAYLIVE

In an effort to enhance security and sustain community policing, Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group Downstream company, has renovated and upgraded the police station on Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

Managed by Sahara Foundation, the corporate citizenship vehicle of energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, the project is one of Asharami Synergy’s corporate citizenship initiatives aimed at promoting the sustainable development goals in communities where the company operates.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd, Mr. Bethel Obioma, the MMIA police station received a complete building makeover from Asharami Synergy.

It said the project, which began in June 2022 required a comprehensive structural overhaul on the main building, adding that the project also involved internal and external upgrades, including the introduction of an inverter and solar panels to ensure the station has…