ASUU Rejects FG’s New Salary Offer, Says It’s Miserly – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected what it described as a “miserly offer” of salary increase by the federal government.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the union and signed by its president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU accused the government repudiating a salary package arrived at through a collective bargaining during negotiation.

Consequently, ASUU said: “It firmly rejected and still rejects the ‘award’ of salary by the federal government.”

ASUU said that at the resumed meeting with the federal government’s 2009 Agreement Re-negotiation Committee on Tuesday, the government team presented a recommended Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) prepared by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to it which it rejected.

The federal government had, in a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of…