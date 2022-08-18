At 81st Birthday, IBB Says Nigeria’s Insecurity would be Over Soon – THISDAYLIVE

•Charges citizens to be patient, prayerful

•NHRC commends Nigerian armed forces

Kingsley Nwezeh, Michael Olugbode in Abuja, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Fidelis David in Akure and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, sounding a note of hope and optimism on the eve of his birthday on Wednesday, said the security challenges currently facing the country would be over soon. Babangida, who turned 81 yesterday, said Nigerians should be patient, prayerful, and supportive of one another.

The former head of state spoke on Tuesday when officials of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Niger State paid him a birthday visit at his Minna residence.

However, not giving up on the fight against insecurity, the Ondo State government fixed N50, 000 as reward for anyone or group with useful information that could lead to the exposure and arrest of kidnappers or other criminal elements…