Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Adeleke’s Nomination as PDP’s Candidate  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has struck out a suit challenging the nomination of Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Justice Egwuatu, in a judgment delivered on Thursday, struck out the suit seeking Adeleke’s disqualification from the July 16 governorship poll for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

According to the judgment, the plaintiff, an aggrieved member of the PDP, Mr Lukman Awoyemi, lacked the necessary locus standi (legal authority) to initiate the legal action in the first place.

The court, in further holding that the suit lacked merit, stated that the case having not been filed within the stipulated time allowed by law for a pre-election matter, has become statute barred and liable for dismissal.

In the suit marked:

FHC /ABJ/ CS/469/22, the plaintiff had asked the court to disqualify…