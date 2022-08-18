Court Orders AA to Present Witnesses against Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

* Adjourns to October 12

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the Action Alliance (AA) to present its witnesses in court on October 12, this year when hearing will commence in the alleged certificate forgery suit against former Lagos State Governor, and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Justice Egwuatu gave the order shortly before adjourning Thursday’s proceedings to enable parties in the suit complete their exchanges of brief in the suit.

AA had on June 21, approached the court for an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from including the name of the APC in the ballot of the 2023 presidential election.

The party equally asked the court for another order restraining the electoral umpire from accepting the name of Tinubu as the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming presidential…