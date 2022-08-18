Distell Wines and Spirits MD Tasks Staff to Brace up for Better Performance – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Country Managing Director, Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited, Mr. Steve Ighorimoto, has tasked staff of the company to brace up for greater performance and customer satisfaction in the coming year.

Ighorimoto told the sales managers, sales representatives, and brand ambassadors of the firm to redouble their efforts in order to achieve greater productivity.

The company produces brands such as Chamdor non-alcoholic sparkling wine, Bains whisky, Savanna, Amarula, 4th street among many others.

Ighorimoto gave the charge during their national sales conference 2022 with the theme: ‘Game Changer-the power of winning together’, held at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Course in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The managing director told the participants in the conference that they have earned the confidence of the African Leadership Team, and further tasked them to justify the commendations and rewards from the top hierarchy of the company by…