Edo, Delta Benefit as Seplat JV Empowers Additional 300 Teachers at STEP Initiative – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

Seplat Energy Plc has commenced the third edition of its Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) in Benin City Edo State, empowering a total of 300 teachers from both Edo and Delta States.

The STEP initiative launched in 2022 by the Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, seeks to promote teacher’s creative thinking, allow for higher student engagement, and offer a well-rounded education for recipients of the programme.

The programme empowers teachers by providing them with resources to support their delivery of quality teaching in Seplat Energy’s host states, Edo and Delta State.

The official kick off of this year’s edition was preceded by a four-day residential workshop which provided leadership, self-improvement introduction to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) training and its application to teaching.

The company…