FCTA Dislodges Illegal Market in Asokoro for Harbouring Criminals – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCTA task force on environment yesterday demolished an illegal market in Asokoro District popularly known as “Kasuwa ndere” for allegedly providing cover for criminal elements that were threatening the peace of residents within the neighbourhood.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said the operations were part of the ongoing fight against insecurity in the city.

He said the Asokoro illegal market was too notorious to be left in a highbrow district.

“In Asokoro we have received lots of complaints that criminal elements gather here and attack not only VIPs, but other Nigerians. Even indigenous people have complained that they have been robbed by criminals from the Kasuwa ndere. That is why we are clearing the place,” he said.

Similarly, the team reinforced and demolished many illegal structures at Durumi Community, where miscreants assaulted…