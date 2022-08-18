HOW NOT TO BE A SPOKESMAN – THISDAYLIVE

Sly Ikechukwu reckons that Festus Keyamo is a tested and effective campaign spokesperson

I read with utter disappointment an opinion piece authored by one Phrank Shaibu with the aforementioned headline. Shaibu oozed such a strong sense of rage and bitterness, much to the chagrin of many Nigerians.

The reason for which Phrank Shaibu and his allies chose to respond to Keyamo’s assertions was not out of concern for Nigerian citizens or out of love for Nigerian students caught up in the ASUU/FG crisis, but rather because the Minister stated unequivocally that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had never held an executive position that would have qualified him for the job in 2023.

Without clothing him in a borrowed apparel, it is a statement of fact that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has never held any executive position in Nigeria till date and whatever decisions or policies implemented between…