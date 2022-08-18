IFMA Nigeria Partners Firms to Employ Technical College Graduates – THISDAYLIVE

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria Chapter has collaborated with some companies on the creation of employment opportunities for 40 graduating students of various Government Technical Colleges in Lagos State, in partnership with the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board.

The event titled, “Graduating to Employment: The Opportunity to Excel,” took place at the Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos yesterday.

Four corporate members of the association, namely: Alpha Mead Facilities Limited, Provast, Meditrack and Specific Tools & Techniques Limited, employed all the students. All the graduating students had an engagement session with all the stakeholders to ensure that the event was a success.

In his opening remarks, the President of the International Facility Management Association Nigeria Chapter, Mr. Segun Adebayo noted that he was delighted that the maiden edition of the engagement session…