Lagos Bans Commercial Motorcycle Operations in Four more LGs, Six LCDAs – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has banned commercial motorcycle also known as Okada operations in four more local government areas and six local council development areas (LCDAs) effective from 1st September 2022.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who made the pronouncement in Lagos Thursday, said that the affected local governments area are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu and Mushin, while the six LCDAs are Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Bariga, Odi-Olowo and Ejigbo.

With the pronouncement, the state government has directed the Nigeria Police Force, the Army, Navy, Air Force and other law enforcement formations within the state to form the “Anti-Okada Squad” that will enforce the implementation of the phase 2 ban.

The government had in June banned the operation of commercial motorcycles in six local governments and nine LCDAs in the state.

The latest move brings to 10 out of the 20 local governments in…