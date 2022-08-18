Our Intervention in Forex Market Has Upped Naira Value – THISDAYLIVE

•EFCC laments cost of investigation, prosecution of high level cases

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bawa Abdulrasheed, yesterday, said although unsung, the intervention of the anti-graft agency in the forex market has helped to increase the value of naira against the dollar.

Bawa, who spoke at a workshop on “Economic and Financial Crimes Reporting for Journalists” organised by the Public Affairs Department of the Commission at the agency’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, also announced that the commission had secured 2,210 as at August 5, 2022.

At the same time, the Commission has lamented the high cost of investigation and prosecution of cases, which it said ran into millions of naira.

However, speaking on their intervention in the forex market, Bawa said, “One achievement, which most of you may not easily recognise is the impact which EFCC’s intervention in the Forex market…