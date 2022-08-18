Take Fight to Doorsteps of Insurgents, Eliminate Them, Buhari Orders Military – THISDAYLIVE

* Directs Humanitarian Affairs Ministry to ensure safe return of IDPs in North-east

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday directed the military and other security agencies to take the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east to their hideouts and eliminate them.

The president, who gave the directive in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day 2022, charged the security agencies to take the fight to the hideouts of the Boko Haram criminal elements and ensure ”they are completely eliminated”.

He said: ”The men and officers of Operation Lafiya Dole, security agencies and the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) are very much appreciated for their commitment to the fight against insurgency.

”I commend their professionalism and tactical penetration to the hideout of the criminal elements, leading to appreciable improvement of the security situation in this North-east…