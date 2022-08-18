Why We Can’t Generate 5,000mw of Power – THISDAYLIVE

•Okays additional N765.9m for NDDC’s forensic audit

•Says report delaying commission’s board inauguration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has justified its inability to achieve its promised 5,000 megawatts (mw) of electricity generation for the country, saying it was due to shortage in gas supply.

This is just as it also declared that the consideration of the forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was delaying the inauguration of the board already approved by the Senate.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this yesterday, while speaking with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said whereas government had entered into a firm contract with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, power generation had remained around 4,000 megawatts because of the challenge of gas.

He explained:…