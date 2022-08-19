13 Dead, Scores Injured in Plateau, Kogi Road Accidents – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Ibrahim Oyewale in LokojaIbrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

At least 10 persons have died and scores injured on Wednesday night in an auto crash involving a trailer truck and six other vehicles along the Jos-Bauchi highway.

Similarly, no fewer than three persons were confirmed dead in a motor accident when an articulated truck rammed into a stationary bus at Ogudar village on Okene-Auchi road at 10.00 a.m yesterday.

An eyewitness said the Plateau accident occurred at Zakalio/Babale axis along the highway when a trailer conveying goods to the North Eastern part of the country suddenly lost control following break failure and rammed into several vehicles.

He said that 10 persons died on the spot, while sympathizers had a hectic time trying to rescue the victims from the wreckages of the vehicles, causing serious traffic jam.

State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Alphonso Godwin, who confirmed…