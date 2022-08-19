Adeleke a Strong Believer in Judicial Process, Says PDP Chairman – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, has declared that the state Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is a strong believer in the independence and integrity of the judiciary in addition to being a beneficiary of the bar and the bench in long list of cases.

Reacting to a statement from the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, on alleged disregard for the judiciary, the PDP chief described as ‘utter falsehood’ alleged dogging of court service or the conduct prejudicial to the court process, describing the governor-elect of as “a leader who has been confronted with hundreds of court cases, who has won several legal challenges and who is ready all the time to defend his candidature and victory before the court.

“The state PDP and its candidate, the governor-elect, are the most legally challenged entities in Nigeria. Several frivolous…