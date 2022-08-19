Benue Suspends Illegal Mining Activities – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal mining activities in some parts of the state.

The governor gave the order yesterday at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi at an emergency security interface with stakeholders drawn from Kwande Local Government Area over illegal mining of gold in the area.

Ortom warned that illegal mining poses security and environmental threats to not just Kwande LGA but the entire state if allowed to fester.

He, therefore, revoked all rights granted to mining racketeers by some communities within Benue State territory, warning that anyone caught indulging in or abating illegal mining activities will be prosecuted.

The governor explained that although mining is in the exclusive list controlled by the federal government, the lands where mining would be done are held by the governor in trust for the people of the state, emphasising that due process must be…