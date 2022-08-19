Burden of Confession in Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

Udeme Utip weighs in on the potentially dangerous options before the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, had on December 30, 2021 organized an emergency stakeholders meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s Lodge in Uyo, the state capital and presented his commissioner of Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, as God’s choice of his successor when his tenure lapses on 29th May, 2023.

This announcement was greeted with vehement condemnations from all angles. However, the name of God being mentioned and the fact that major stakeholders in the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) were part of the unholy revelation, got some Akwa Ibom people following the trend with passion.

Until dragged to court for alleged irregularities in his credentials and other documents, Pastor Umo Eno, almost got away with a hijacked mandate to fly the PDP…