Court Grants Customs’ Request to Remand Importer of Container laden with Indian Hemp – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the remand of one Philip Elue, who allegedly imported a container, laden with 86 packs of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called Indian hemp.

Aluko ordered his remand in the custody of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, Lagos State, till August 31, 2022, when investigation would have been concluded on the alleged crime.

The judge made the remand order, after hearing submission made by the Prosecution counsel, Mrs. Kehinde Bode-Ayeni.

In urging the court for the order, Bode-Ayeni, told the court that the application was brought pursuant to Section 294 and 295 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015; Section 8 and 181 Of the Customs and Excise Management Act, Cap. C46 L.F.N. 2004; Sections 6 (6), 35 (1)(c), (5) and (7)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Order 46 Rule 4(d) of…