Foundation Constructs Road, Classroom Projects for Akwa Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A group, Mercy-Me Heart Foundation (MMHF) has facilitated the construction of a five kilometres road project worth N47.2 million for Ikot Inyang community in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The foundation, which is a subsidiary of Capital Luxury Global (CLG), said it decided to embark on the road project to ameliorate years of frustrations and sufferings by the community due to poor road network linking it and other communities.

This is as it has commenced the construction of a classroom block for the community’s government primary school to address shortage of infrastructure in the school.

The Managing Director of MMHF, Mr. Edidiong Udoidiong, a former student of the primary school, disclosed this while performing the ground breaking ceremony for the classroom block.

Udoidiong explained that the initiative was in keeping with the promise he made to the community during the burial of his mother.

The…