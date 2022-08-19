Group Targets 2,300 Jobs for Unemployed Rivers Youths – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), in Rivers State that is known as Securing Individual Means (SIM), has concluded plan to secure over 2,300 youths in the state.

The group disclosed that it has begun online registration for unemployed youths of the state origin.

Also known as “What Rivers Youths Need,” the group noted that the project would meet needs of the youths particularly, in the area of economic empowerment, job creation among others.

The SIM Project Consultant, Blessing Fubara, said that the project is targeted at removing at least 2,300 youths from the list of 1.7 million jobless populations in the state before the 2023 election campaigns kicks off.

Fubara observed that lack of purpose has been the reason for disconnection between the youths and government of the state.

He said that the registration portal opened was meant to collate data of every unemployed youths in Rivers State, including their…