N5bn Capital Base Will Ramp Up PFAs’ Capacity – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe And Ebere Nwoji

The Director General, National Pension Commission(PenCom ), Aisha Dahiru Umar, yesterday in Lagos explained why her administration in PenCom recently raised the minimum capital base of Pension Fund Administrators from N1 billion to N5 billion just as she has assured Nigerians that Pension fund is safe from cyber crimes.

Dahiru Umar who spoke at the 2022 journalists’ workshop organised by PenCom in Lagos, explained that recent recapitalisation exercise in pension sector was for the purpose of ramping up the capacity of the Pension Fund Administrators to manage the increasing number of registered contributors, and the value of pension fund assets .

She said the value of Pension fund assets as at June30, 2022 stood at N14.27 trillion while the number of contributors stood at 9,795,957

Dahiru Umar who was represented at the workshop by Head Corporate Communications Department of PenCom, Mr Abdulkadri Dahiru, said…