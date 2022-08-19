OPERATIONS OF FOREIGN AIRLINES   – THISDAYLIVE

The authorities should intervene immediately to ensure that the airlines continue with their scheduled operations

In a statement yesterday, Emirates Airlines said it would suspend its flight operations to Nigeria effective 1st September 2022 which is less than two weeks away. This decision, according to the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stems from its inability to repatriate earnings totalling about $85 million from Nigeria due to foreign exchange scarcity. “We have had no choice but to take this action, to mitigate the continued losses Emirates is experiencing as a result of funds being blocked in Nigeria,” the airlines stated in a letter addressed to the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika. In as much as we understand current challenges, no level of desperation should make the federal government to abuse long-standing international trade regulations or renege on sovereign obligations.

In Nigeria, failure to encourage domestic…