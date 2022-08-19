Some Northern States Mismanaging Primary Education – THISDAYLIVE

*Says almajiri school programme wrongly implemented

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has accused some northern state governments of alleged mismanagement of the basic education in their stated.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who levelled this allegation yesterday at a news briefing at the State House, Abuja, also said the situation was discouraging the federal government’s bid to intervene in the educational programme, noting also that the problem. With the Almajiri education was that it was wrongly implemented.

The federal government had established the National Commission for Nomadic Education in 1989 to provide access to basic education by the nomadic population of the country, with the aim of boosting literacy and equipping them with skills and competences to enhance their well-being and participation in the nation-building process.

On the state of nomadic education in the country, the minister said the scheme had…