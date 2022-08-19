Striking FCTA Workers Threaten to Shut down Abuja Cemeteries – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Angry workers of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) have threatened to shut down all public cemeteries in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).The threat followed the locking up of Gudu cemetery on Wednesday before the workers rescinded their stance after they were pressured by the administration and the Presidency to relax the threat.

Two days ago, the workers embarked on an indefinite strike over the failure of the FCT Administration to implement a new salary structure for them.

The Chairman of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) in AEPB, Comrade Muktar Bala, threatened that although the unions mutually agreed to reopen the cemeteries, they would not hesitate to shut it down again, including all other operational systems of the board.

He lamented that members of the Union were made to handle the burial of abandoned corpses, a development…