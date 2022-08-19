Take Fight to Doorsteps of Insurgents, Eliminate Them – THISDAYLIVE

*Directs humanitarian ministry to ensure safe return of IDPs in north east

*Troops rescue four kidnapped victims, arrest four terrorists in Kaduna

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, directed the military and security agencies in the country to take the fight against insurgents in the North East to their hideouts and eliminate them.

The president, who gave the directive in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day 2022, however, charged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, to ensure the safe return of internally displaced persons in the North East.

In another development, troops, yesterday, rescued four kidnapped victims and arrested four suspected bandits in two separate operations in the onslaught against terrorists and kidnappers in Kaduna State.

Addressing the military, Buhari said, ”The men and officers of…