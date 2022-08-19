Tinubu’s Group Backs Umahi for Senate – THISDAYLIVE

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A presidential support group of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu known as Patriotic Movement for Asiwaju 2023 (PMA), has declared total support for the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, for his senatorial ambition.

The group noted that the infractions caused in the party in the state by the former aspirant, Mrs Ann Agom Eze, was unfortunate, anti-party and diversionary.

In a statement issued by the Acting South East Zonal Coordinator and Ebonyi State Coordinator, Mr Darlington Okpoto, the group noted that Umahi, has performed creditably as governor and would represent the zone well in the National Assembly.

He added that Umahi would be influential in the South-east to garner support and votes for the presidential candidate of the APC.

“We have reviewed the political situation in Ebonyi State, especially, as it concerns the contentious Senatorial ticket of Ebonyi South, where the Governor, David Umahi, won during the rescheduled…