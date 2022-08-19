We Don’t Need More Bad Blood in Our Party – THISDAYLIVE

*Sues for calm, cautions members

*Atiku remains best presidential candidate, says Onuesoke

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano, Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ahead of the tomorrow’s planned reconciliatory meeting between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), has called for calm and understanding of all members, saying there was no need for further bad blood in the party.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for Monday, but shifted to Friday, because leader of the camp of the PDP presidential candidate and Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, had hosted Atiku in Yola, where they received many defectors from other political parties.

Also, a Chieftain of the PDP and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said Atiku remained the best among other candidates in the…