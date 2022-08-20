Anxiety As A’Court Reserves Judgment in Oborevwori’s Appeal  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

There is palpable anxiety over who will fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, following the reservation of a date for judgment in the appeal filed by the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and winner of the May 25 primary of the PDP, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, announced that its judgment has been reserved in Oborevwori and PDP’s appeal against the judgment of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, which ordered the removal of Oborevwori as PDP candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

The panel led by Justice Peter Ige, took the decision after taking submissions from lawyers who had argued for and against the appeal.

Justice Taiwo had in a judgment delivered on July 7, found the PDP standard-bearer guilty of forgery allegations and ordered his removal as PDP’s candidate, on the…