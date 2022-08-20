 Bauchi Govt Rescues 69 Persons Abducted By Bandits, Raids their Hideouts – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 69 persons that were abducted by bandits have been rescued by a combined effort of security agents and vigilantes, after raiding the bandits’ hideouts and intensifying patrols on their routes.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists on infiltration of bandits, kidnappers in Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, and Ningi local government areas of the state.

According to him, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed took the bull by the horns by leading the battle against the activities of bandits when he visited the affected areas, adding that after commiserating with the people, the governor encouraged them to resist the kidnappers.

“The governor equally boosted the morale of the council chairmen, vigilantes, traditional rulers,…